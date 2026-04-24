Pearson (elbow) permitted one run on one hit and four walks over two innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

Pearson hit some bumps in the road in his recovery from an offseason cleanup surgery on his pitching elbow, but he's finally ready for game action. Given that he threw 53 pitches in his first rehab outing, it seems Pearson will be stretched out as a rotation option for the Astros. That means his rehab assignment will take longer, though the club could alter plans and activate him as a reliever if a need arises in the bullpen.