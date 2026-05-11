Astros' Nate Pearson: Will return as reliever
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pearson (elbow) is being built up as a reliever on his rehab assignment, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
When Pearson was signed by the Astros over the offseason, the intention was to stretch him out to be an option for the rotation. However, the club has reversed course and will bring Pearson back as a member of its bullpen. Pearson -- who has pitched predominately as a reliever in the majors -- has posted a 9.53 ERA and 8:10 K:BB over 5.2 frames in his four rehab appearances.
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