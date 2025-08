The Astros recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez has pitched in three games out of the bullpen for Houston this season, logging a 7.71 ERA, 2.36 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB across 4.2 innings. He's been much better at Triple-A, with a 1.70 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB over 37 innings of action.