The Astros optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Although he's pitched two scoreless innings since being elevated from Triple-A on Friday, Hernandez will head back to the minors in order to make room for the newly signed Enyel De Los Santos. Hernandez boasts a 1.70 ERA and 0.97 WHIP through 37 innings at Sugar Land, and if he continues at that pace, he more than likely will find himself back in Houston later this year.