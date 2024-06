The Astros selected Hernandez's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hernandez was acquired via trade from the Padres on Tuesday and has now been added to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster. The 29-year-old boasts a 1.90 ERA and 34:9 K:BB over 23.2 innings at the Triple-A level in 2024. He made two relief appearances with San Diego in 2023, allowing four frames in three frames.