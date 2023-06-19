Blanco did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against Cincinnati. He struck out five.

Blanco recently shifted back to the bullpen when Houston condensed its rotation from six to five, but he got a spot start Sunday because manager Dusty Baker wanted to give Hunter Brown an extra day of rest. Blanco struggled versus the Reds and surrendered a season-high five runs, and over his last three appearances (all starts), the right-hander has given up five home runs and nine earned runs while posting a questionable 15:9 K:BB through 17 innings. Blanco should revert back to a bullpen role moving forward.