Astros' Ronel Blanco: Allows three runs in no-decision

Blanco did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rangers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Blanco allowed three runs over the third and fourth innings, throwing 53 of 82 pitches for strikes and falling one out shy of qualifying for his first win of the season. The 32-year-old has now yielded 12 earned runs and five homers over three outings with the Astros, though Saturday marked the first time he didn't surrender multiple long balls. He'll take a 7.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 14.2 innings into a road matchup with the Padres next weekend.