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Astros' Ronel Blanco: Making next start at Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Blanco (elbow) will make another rehab start at Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blanco had been a candidate to return from the 60-day IL and start Sunday's first-half finale against the Rangers, but the Astros will look to get him one more tune-up outing in the minors before bringing him back after the All-Star break. Blanco's most recent start at Triple-A was cut short after two innings due to inclement weather, though he had built up to 60 pitches (4.1 innings) during his previous appearance.

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