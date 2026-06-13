Astros' Ronel Blanco: Nearing rehab assignment

Blanco (elbow) tossed 40 pitches in a simulated game Saturday and will soon start a rehab stint in the Florida Complex League, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Blanco has been sidelined all season while continuing his recovery from last June's Tommy John surgery with an internal brace. The right-hander has been throwing bullpens for a few months and progressed to facing live hitters in late May. Blanco now appears ready to return to game action in the FCL, though he isn't expected to be ready to pitch for the Astros until after the All-Star break.