Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Astros' Ronel Blanco: Nearing rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Blanco (elbow) tossed 40 pitches in a simulated game Saturday and will soon start a rehab stint in the Florida Complex League, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Blanco has been sidelined all season while continuing his recovery from last June's Tommy John surgery with an internal brace. The right-hander has been throwing bullpens for a few months and progressed to facing live hitters in late May. Blanco now appears ready to return to game action in the FCL, though he isn't expected to be ready to pitch for the Astros until after the All-Star break.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!