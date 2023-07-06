The Astros recalled Blanco from Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of his start Thursday against Seattle.

Blanco was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday, but he'll come right back to the majors to make another start after Framber Valdez's (ankle) start was pushed back to Saturday and Cristian Javier's turn was skipped. Blanco holds a 4.70 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 23 innings across his last four starts. His return will push Parker Mushinski to Triple-A in a corresponding move.