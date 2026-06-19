Astros' Ronel Blanco: Sharp in first rehab outing

Blanco (elbow) struck out five over three scoreless frames in his first rehab start with the Astros' Florida Complex League affiliate Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He gave up only on hit and one walk. There's no word on what Blanco's velocity was, but it was an encouraging first rehab outing from a box score perspective. Blanco is working his way back from last June's Tommy John surgery with an internal brace. He will need several more rehab starts, but Blanco is tracking toward rejoining the Astros' rotation around the All-Star break.