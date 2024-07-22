Blanco (9-5) took the loss Sunday against the Mariners, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.2 innings.

Blanco gave up a two-run triple to Dylan Moore in the second and then later surrendered a solo homer to Jorge Polanco in the fourth. He was charged with one more run after allowing a base hit in the sixth and that runner would come around to score on a three-run blast from Luke Raley after Blanco had already exited the game. The Mariners had a good amount of hard contact against Blanco, though he was still able to generate 19 whiffs on the afternoon. Blanco now has just one win over his last five starts and will look to correct that over the weekend against the Dodgers. The 30-year-old owns a 2.75 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 105:43 K:BB in 114.2 innings.