Blanco came away with a no-decision in Friday's 9-2 win over the Rangers, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The breakout star of the Astros' rotation turned in his worst outing so far in 2024 and gave up his first runs of the year, but he still delivered his third quality start in three trips to the mound. All the damage off Blanco came in the first inning after a pair of two-out walks, but he settled in after that and left the game having thrown 57 of 93 pitches for strikes. The 30-year-old righty sports a 0.86 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB through 21 innings, and he lines up to make his next start in a road tilt against the Nationals next weekend.