The Astros announced Monday that Blanco (elbow) is continuing to complete regular bullpen sessions as part of his throwing progression, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Still on the mend from June 2025 Tommy John surgery with an internal brace as well as a repair of the flexor tendon of his forearm, Blanco remains at the Astros' complex in Florida to conduct his rehab. He's been throwing off a mound for more than a month now, so Blanco could soon be ready to take the next step in his progression by facing hitters. Blanco is hopeful to return from the 60-day injured list at some point in 2026, though he likely won't be a candidate for activation until after the All-Star break.