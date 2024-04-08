Blanco (2-0) allowed a hit and four walks over six shutout frames Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over Texas.

In his first start since firing a no-hitter against Toronto, Blanco carried a no-no through 5.2 frames before Adolis Garcia squeaked a single through the infield. The 30-year-old righty relied more heavily on his fastball Sunday, using it 50 percent of the time with a 93.7 mph average velocity. He's turned in 16 shutout frames with an 11:6 K:BB to begin the year. Blanco will look to continue riding the momentum in his next outing, which is lined up to be a rematch with the Rangers.