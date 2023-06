Dubin (elbow) has surrendered 10 earned runs on 14 hits and three walks while striking out seven across 7.1 innings in three appearances for Triple-A Sugar Land since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list May 31.

Dubin was on the shelf for about a month with a right elbow strain, but appears to be getting stretched back out again now that he's healthy again. Over his 26 innings with Sugar Land this season, the 27-year-old right-hander has pitched to a 7.96 ERA and 1.69 WHIP.