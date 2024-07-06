Dubin did not factor into the decision in Friday's 13-12 win over Minnesota, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 2.2 innings. He struck out two.

Dubin made his second consecutive start and failed to escape the third inning as the Twins collected five hits -- including two for extra bases -- off the Houston right-hander. The 28-year-old now owns a 5.40 ERA and 29:15 K:BB across 28.1 total innings on the season. Jake Bloss (shoulder) is scheduled for a rehab appearance at Triple-A Sugar Land this weekend and would likely step into the rotation for Dubin next week.