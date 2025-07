Whitcomb was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday.

The Astros made a flurry of acquisitions on deadline day that led to Whitcomb losing his spot on the active roster. The 26-year-old infielder is closing in on his third season in a row with 20-plus homers and double-digit steals at Triple-A, but he has a career .178 average and .231 OBP in 78 plate appearances in the big leagues.