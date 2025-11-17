Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Expected to be ready for spring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arrighetti (elbow) is expected to be 100 percent for the beginning of spring training, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Arrighetti missed the final month of the season with a right elbow injury, but he's considered healthy now and is "having a very productive offseason," per Astros general manager Dana Brown. The 25-year-old was limited to only seven starts at the major-league level in 2025, as he was sidelined four months with a right thumb fracture in addition to the elbow issue. Brown indicated that Arrighetti has a rotation spot for 2026 locked up.
