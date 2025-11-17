Arrighetti (elbow) is expected to be 100 percent for the beginning of spring training, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Arrighetti missed the final month of the season with a right elbow injury, but he's considered healthy now and is "having a very productive offseason," per Astros general manager Dana Brown. The 25-year-old was limited to only seven starts at the major-league level in 2025, as he was sidelined four months with a right thumb fracture in addition to the elbow issue. Brown indicated that Arrighetti has a rotation spot for 2026 locked up.