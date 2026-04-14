Arrighetti will be recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to start against the Rockies on Wednesday or Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston's rotation has been hit hard by injuries, losing Cristian Javier (shoulder) and Tatsuya Imai (arm) within the past week alone. Arrighetti will come up to fill one of the vacancies, and his first matchup will come at home against a Rockies offense that's struggled to a .674 OPS through its first 16 games.