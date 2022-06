Jones (back) has gone 8-for-40 with two home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Jones joined Sugar Land on June 3 and has consistently been in the lineup since. He's struck out at a 26.1 percent clip but is also suffering from a .222 BABIP. Jones will have to be activated from the injured list in the coming days, but he will likely remain in Sugar Land.