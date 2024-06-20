Caratini will undergo imaging on his injured left quad Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Caratini had to be removed from Wednesday's game against the White Sox due to the injured and remained "pretty sore" Thursday, according to Astros manager Joe Espada. The skipper thinks Caratini could require a stint on the injured list, but the club will wait for the exam results to come in before making that decision. Houston is already carrying Cesar Salazar and Cooper Hummel on the roster as additional catcher options behind Yainer Diaz and Caratini.