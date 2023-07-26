The Astros reinstated Alvarez (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Now that he's been activated, Alvarez will presumably return to the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers for what will be his first game with the Astros since June 8. Alvarez has taken longer than expected to heal up from the right oblique injury, but the Astros are hopeful he'll be able to shake off any rust quickly to provide a much-needed boost to the lineup. Prior to being activated, Alvarez made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land last week, going 3-for-9 with a double and two walks.