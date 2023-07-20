Alvarez (oblique) is expected to play Friday and Saturday with Triple-A Sugar Land before returning to the Astros on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk in his rehab debut Wednesday at Sugar Land. He'll take the night off Thursday before logging several more tuneup at-bats over the weekend. Out since early June due to a right oblique strain, the 26-year-old slugger can provide a massive boost to the Astros as they attempt to chase down the first-place Rangers in the AL West standings.
