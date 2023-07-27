Alvarez went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Wednesday's 13-5 loss to the Rangers.

Alvarez did fairly well in his return from a right oblique injury that sidelined him for over six weeks. He batted fifth as the designated hitter, which will likely be his primary position initially, though he could also challenge slumping rookie Corey Julks -- who is 0-for-24 over his last eight games -- for time in left field. Alvarez is slashing .279/.394/.593 with 17 home runs, 55 RBI, 41 runs scored and 13 doubles through 58 contests, so he should provide a power boost from the heart of the Astros' lineup.