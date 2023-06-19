Alvarez (oblique) went through some stretching pregame Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
It's not much, but it's the first bit of physical activity for Alvarez since he went down with a strained right oblique a week-and-a-half ago. Alvarez isn't expected to resume baseball activities for at least another couple weeks and will need an additional week or more before he's ready for games.
