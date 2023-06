Alvarez left Thursday's game against Toronto in the third inning, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's unknown why Alvarez came out of the game, but the Astros should provide an update in the near future. Alvarez grounded out in his lone plate appearance, so it's possible he tweaked something on the way to first base. Corey Julks will fill in for Alvarez the rest of the way Thursday.