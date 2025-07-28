Alvarez (hand) took approximately 50 swings off a tee and faced soft-toss pitching in the batting cage during his most recent workout Friday, MLB.com reports.

The Astros have remained mum on a potential timeline for Alvarez's return from the 60-day injured list, but general manager Dana Brown confirmed Sunday that the slugger is "ramping up his workload" and should soon be ready to face live pitching, per Sean O'Leary of SI.com. Alvarez has been on the IL since May 5 due to a right hand fracture, though inflammation and soreness appears to be the greater concern for the 28-year-old at this point rather than the broken bone.