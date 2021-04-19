Alvarez (undisclosed) traveled with his teammates to Denver on Monday and is expected to be reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Mark Berman of KRIV Fox 26 reports.

The Astros had a handful of players sidelined due to health and safety protocols last week. Several of them look set to return Tuesday, indicating that they never actually came down with the virus themselves. Alvarez's big bat would be quite fun to watch at Coors Field, but it's unclear whether or not the Astros will let him play the field, something he's yet to do this season. With no designated hitter under National League rules, he may not return to the lineup until the Astros play the Angels on Thursday.