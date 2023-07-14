Alvarez's (oblique) rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land was delayed due to illness.

Alvarez was slated to begin playing in games with Sugar Land on Friday, but his return to the field will have to wait as he fights off an illness. It's unclear what effect this will have on Alvarez's return to Houston, but the Astros will surely look to get their star slugger back as soon as possible. Alvarez has been on the IL since early June with a right oblique strain.