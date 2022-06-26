Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Heading into the week, Alvarez's status was in question after he picked up a hand injury in a July 18 loss to the White Sox, but he returned from a one-game absence to start in each of the Astros' subsequent five contests while going 6-for-19 with four home runs, seven RBI and six runs. The 24-year-old will temporarily put his bid for American League MVP Award on the back burner Sunday while he hits the bench in what looks to be a routine maintenance day.