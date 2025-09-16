Alvarez is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left ankle Tuesday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The results of Alvarez's imaging will presumably determine whether he'll require a stint on the injured list. He exited Monday's matchup against the Rangers after slipping on home plate and was later diagnosed with a left ankle sprain. It's also worth noting that he was spotted leaving the clubhouse on crutches and wearing a walking boot, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Zach Cole would be next in line for chances in left field if Alvarez is ultimately forced to the IL.