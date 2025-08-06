default-cbs-image
Alvarez (hand) took batting practice on the field Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Alvarez is at the team's spring training facility in Florida and continued his hitting progression. His last known activity was hitting off a tee and soft-toss pitches, so Tuesday did represent a step forward. Alvarez was last known to be targeting a mid-August return, but the situation remains murky.

