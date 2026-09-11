Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters Alvarez is not in the starting lineup against the Rays on Friday due to a right ankle injury, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear when Alvarez tweaked his ankle, though it could be part of the reason why his production at the plate in September has taken a dip (7-for-33 across nine games). He'll take batting practice and do some work before Friday's game in the hopes that he's available off the bench, and he could be back in the lineup for Saturday's contest. Jose Altuve will serve as Houston's designated hitter for the series opener in Tampa Bay.