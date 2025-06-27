Athletics' Austin Wynns: On bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wynns is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.
Wynns has one hit in his last 15 at-bats, and he'll get the night off Friday to clear his mind. Willie MacIver will bat eighth and fill in for Wynns behind the dish.
More News
-
Athletics' Austin Wynns: Getting rest Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Austin Wynns: Getting afternoon off•
-
Athletics' Austin Wynns: Resting Thursday•
-
Athletics' Austin Wynns: Getting breather Monday•
-
Athletics' Austin Wynns: Swats first homer with new club•
-
Athletics' Austin Wynns: Shipped to Athletics•