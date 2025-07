The Athletics selected Bowden's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Bowden earned a promotion by putting up a 1.36 ERA and 41:18 K:BB over 39.2 innings at Las Vegas. The left-handed reliever's lone action in the majors to this point came in 2021 with the Rockies, when he collected a 6.56 ERA over 39 appearances.