The Athletics re-signed Bowden (lat) to a minor-league contract Nov. 11.

Bowden elected free agency after being removed from the Athletics' 40-man roster earlier this month, but he was quickly re-signed to a new deal. The southpaw posted a 4.22 ERA and 7:5 K:BB over 10.2 frames with the big club in 2025 before straining his left lat in August. Bowden should be healthy for spring training but will likely begin the 2026 season at Triple-A Las Vegas.