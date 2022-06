High-A Lansing placed Buelvas on its 7-day injured list May 29 with a hamstring injury, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Fortunately for Buelvas, he isn't dealing with a longer-term injury, as the Athletics anticipate that he'll be ready to return to the High-A lineup either this week or next. The 20-year-old outfielder is slashing .178/.237/.349 with four home runs and two stolen bases across 139 plate appearances with Lansing this season.