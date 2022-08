Buelvas (hamstring) was activated from High-A Lansing's 7-day injured list and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his return to the lineup in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Great Lakes.

Buelvas suited up for Lansing for the first time in more than two months after he had been sidelined with a hamstring strain. Prior to being activated from the IL, the 20-year-old outfielder slashed .261/.400/.522 over a seven-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.