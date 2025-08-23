Athletics' Brett Harris: Getting breather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Harris will take a seat Saturday for the first time since being called up Aug. 15, opening a start for Luis Urias at third base. Harris is 5-for-24 (.208) with four runs scored and three RBI since the promotion.
More News
-
Athletics' Brett Harris: Claiming third straight start•
-
Athletics' Brett Harris: Brought up to bigs•
-
Athletics' Brett Harris: Returns from IL•
-
Athletics' Brett Harris: On shelf at Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Brett Harris: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Brett Harris: Begins rehab assignment•