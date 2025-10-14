Harris underwent left thumb surgery Tuesday, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

It's not clear exactly when Harris hurt his thumb, nor is it known the specific type of procedure he had. Harris is expected to be ready to go for the beginning of spring training, and assuming that happens he'll enter camp with a chance to win a starting job in the Athletics' infield. The 27-year-old slashed .274/.349/.342 with zero home runs over 84 plate appearances during his time with the big club in 2025.