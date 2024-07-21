Harris is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Harris had started at third base in all but one of the Athletics' ensuing 14 games following his promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on July 2, but his time as a regular in the Oakland lineup looks to be over. Abraham Toro (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will immediately reclaim starting duties at third base in Sunday's series finale against the Angels while Harris heads to the bench. Harris saw time at the keystone with Las Vegas earlier this season, but he doesn't have a path to playing time at that position either while Zack Gelof is entrenched as the top option.