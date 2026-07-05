Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Making third straight start

Cortes will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

After going 4-for-8 with a double and two runs over the first two contests of the series, Cortes will be rewarded with a third straight start. He hadn't made any starts in the Athletics' 11 contests before that while he finished June in the midst of a 2-for-33 skid at the plate, but Cortes looks like he'll have a pathway to more consistent playing time after Tyler Soderstrom (hip) recently joined Brent Rooker (knee) on the injured list. Max Muncy and Colby Thomas loom as Cortes' main challengers for reps against right-handed pitching, but both Muncy and Thomas have started in just one of the Athletics' three games versus Miami.