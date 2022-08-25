Pinder went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in an extra-inning win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Pinder put the first two runs of the day on the board with his sixth-inning single, which plated Nick Allen and Shea Langeliers. The veteran has been relatively productive at the plate over his last seven games, hitting .286 across 21 at-bats during that span, albeit while producing nothing more impactful than a single.