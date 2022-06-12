Bethancourt went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an RBI single and an additional run scored in Saturday's victory over the Guardians.

Bethancourt kicked off Saturday's game with an RBI single that sent Tony Kemp home. The first baseman later scored on a Seth Brown homer, and picked up a solo shot of his own in the top of the ninth inning. Bethancourt went homerless through May, but has three since the start of June. He's certainly picked things up this month with a hit in five of his last seven games to the tune of a .391 June batting average.