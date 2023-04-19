Capel will start in right field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Capel will draw his fifth start in six games, with his inclusion in the starting nine Wednesday being more noteworthy than usual since the Cubs are bringing a lefty (Justin Steele) to the hill. Though the Athletics would ideally prefer to limit the lefty-hitting Capel to a strong-side platoon role, the loss of the team's top two corner outfielders (Seth Brown and Ramon Laureano) to the injured list looks like it could give Capel a chance to play regularly against both lefties and righties.