Bowman was traded from the Yankees to the Athletics along with Ken Waldichuk, JP Sears and Luis Medina in exchange for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

The lone hitter in the return heading to Oakland, Bowman is an older second baseman from the college ranks who boasts premium speed. The 22-year-old righty hitter has a .217/.343/.355 slash line with eight home runs, 35 steals and a 97:55 K:BB in 80 games at High-A.