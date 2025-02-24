Bowman started in left field and went 0-for-2 in Sunday's spring game against San Francisco.

Bowman, a Rule 5 selection during the offseason, has experience at second base, shortstop and center field and is considered a defensive asset wherever he plays. Thus far in spring training, manager Terry Francona deployed the 25-year-old at first base and left field. The manager told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that the more positions Bowman can play, the better his chances of sticking with the team. "I told him, 'In fairness to you, we'd like to see you in as many places as we can.' Because the more versatile he is, the better," Francona said before Sunday's game. Bowman is 0-for-5 through two Cactus League games.