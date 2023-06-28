Jimenez (shoulder) threw from 90 feet on flat ground Tuesday, the team's official site reports.
Jimenez's stay on the injured list has now exceeded two months, but the right-hander's recovery does seem to be gathering some momentum. Jimenez had been throwing from 60 feet in early June, so the increase in distance without apparent setbacks is encouraging. However, he remains without a timetable for return at the moment, and a fairly lengthy rehab assignment will be in order before activation is considered.
