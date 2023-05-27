Jimenez continues to rehabilitate his shoulder strain but has yet to begin throwing, the Associated Press reports.
The right-hander was transferred to the 60-day injured list back on April 19, a move that has proven to be more than procedural considering Jimenez still seems to be a ways away from returning. The 29-year-old will undoubtedly be in line for a lengthy rehab assignment if and when he's able to begin ramping back up for game action.
